The Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi Zero 2 are incredibly small, cheap, and versatile single-board computers… but in a time of global supply chain shortages, they’re also kind of hard to get your hands on these days. But there are also a growing number of other tiny PCs competing in this space. And Bret Weber has managed to assemble a bunch of them and run a series of performance tests that may help you decide which best meets your needs.

Performance comparison of 7 tiny PC boards including Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero 2W and similarly-sized models with ARM-based chips from Allwinner or Amlogic, plus the MangoPi MQ Pro with an Allwinner D1 RISC-V processor. https://t.co/k67JvVJQyS pic.twitter.com/0A2YiF7mP5 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 22, 2022



In other Raspberry Pi-related news, there’s a new adapter that lets you use a Raspberry Pi Zero as if it were a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3, and a Raspberry Pi intern wanted to find out what happened if you overclocked a RP2040. The results are both impressive and potentially destructive.

The Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller chip is designed to run at 133 MHz, but it CAN be overclocked to run as high as 1 This $13 adapter lets you use a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W with devices designed for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3. https://t.co/xv15tceZ7t — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 21, 2022 Last week Canonical released Ubuntu 22.04.1 Server for the StarFive VisionFive single-board PC with a RISC-V processor. Now the company is announcing support for the Allwinner Nezha too (even though the download was already available last week). https://t.co/UuV0EhcLbg — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 22, 2022 Samsung is rolling out a software update to some smartphones released as long ago as 2015. While it won't bring the latest security updates or any major new features, it's said to bring GPS stability improvements. https://t.co/tfZEyFdmP8 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 22, 2022 Purism says it has enough CPUs to complete production of all back-ordered Librem 5 Linux smartphones and should hit shipping parity by the end of the year (meaning new orders will ship within 10 days of being placed instead of years later) https://t.co/Du9E6Uo0XQ — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) August 22, 2022 Megi has released an updated audio codec for the PinePhone Pro that fixes a number of issues. https://t.co/KlEjp5KWag — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) August 21, 2022