Wireless routers make life a lot easier by allowing your phones, tablets, PCs, TVs, and all sorts of other devices to connect to the internet without running a series of Ethernet cables around your house. But since these routers are basically little computers that connect to the outside world, they’re subject to security threats just like any other internet-connected device.

So it’s typically a good idea to pick one that gets regular firmware updates featuring the latest security patches, bug fixes, and other new features. But most of the companies that make routers only offer those updates for a limited time… if at all. And one of the innovators of the mesh WiFi space has just announced that it’s first-generation hardware will no longer be receiving updates after the end of this month. So if you have a first-gen eero Mesh WiFi router, now might be a good time to start thinking about an upgrade.

Of course, one way around this limited-lifespan problem moving forward is to buy a router that’s known to work with OpenWrt or other third-party, open source firmware. It takes a little more work to set up, but could keep your existing hardware useful for years to come.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

eero’s mesh WiFi routers automatically download and install security and feature updates. But the first-gen eero from 2016 will stop doing that after September 30th, so if you care about security, it might be time to replace your router. https://t.co/StpdKdSrsY — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 7, 2022

Sony has scheduled a mobile gaming event for September 12th, but don’t expect a new gaming phone or next-gen PSP. It looks like gaming accessories for Sony Xperia phones are on the way. https://t.co/tCUgW4SP7O — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 7, 2022

Raspberry Pi OS adds support for text search to the main menu taskbar plugin, separate audio input and output control sliders, an improved camera interface, and new keyboard shortcuts, among other things. https://t.co/Owvud7jfrw pic.twitter.com/Azj1LE2KeQ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 7, 2022

HTC is bringing eye and face tracking features to the Vive Focus 3 VR headset… via an optional $99 Facial tracker accessory. https://t.co/kM0I6LedKC https://t.co/icgHBbxIbZ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 7, 2022

Ubuntu Touch Q&A 120 includes updates on development for the Fairphone 4, BT audio patches, the upcoming move to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and more. https://t.co/767QRe21J6 — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) September 7, 2022

