Google is holding an event on October 6th when the company is expected to unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, as well as the company’s first Pixel Watch. Officially Google hasn’t said when you’ll actually be able to get your hands on one. Unofficially though? They appear to be already shipping to retail partners, so it seems like October 6th is a good guess.

In other recent tech news from around the web, an AMD engineer spotted a no-longer-necessary bit of code in the Linux kernel that could be slowing down performance for modern AMD processors in some tasks, the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) has a little more storage space free than the HD version, a work-in-progress effort is underway to bring an open source graphics driver to the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 tablet with a 7 inch display, and About Chromebooks is tired of people asking why anyone would pay more than a few hundred bucks for a Chromebooks.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.