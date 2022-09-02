Google announced in May that it was working on a new Pixel Tablet, set to launch in 2023. And the company hasn’t said much about it since then.

But folks have been digging through Android Open Source Project code, among other things to get an idea of what to expect. We already knew that it could be one of the first devices to ship with a 64-bit only version of Android. Now it looks like the tablet will also be a mid-range device… albeit one with the same chip Google uses in the Pixel 6 smartphone plus support for a Nest Hub mode that allows you to use the tablet like a smart display.

Google Android source code commits suggest the upcoming Pixel Tablet could be a budget or mid-range, WiFi & BT-only device with a first-gen Tensor processor (same as Pixel 6), 8MP Sony IMX355 front and rear cameras, and Nest Hub mode. https://t.co/kPwo39Pm2z — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 2, 2022



Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Honor Pad 8 is a 12″ Android tablet with a 2000 x 1200 LCD display, Snapdragon 680, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8 speakers, and a starting price of £250 (about $290) in the UK. Also available in Europe for €330 and up. https://t.co/zjxjhNvBtt — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 2, 2022

Honor’s first foldable phone was release exclusively in China. But the company’s next phone with a foldable display is expected to get a global launch in the first quarter of 2023. https://t.co/yw5rL6B3RX — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 2, 2022

Release of PureBoot version 22: Introducing “PureBoot Basic” that lets you optionally disable the tamper detection, even if you don’t have the Librem Key or aren’t ready to turn on tamper detection. Learn more 📣https://t.co/PPaEurVGKe pic.twitter.com/MaBgXIkGR0 — Purism (@Puri_sm) September 2, 2022

coming very soon: MNT Reform Camera. Open Hardware, USB-C 3.0, standard video class device, fixed focus (adjustable), up to 2592×1944 resolution pic.twitter.com/YnYbgAKwsT — lukas f. hartmann (@minut_e) September 2, 2022

phosh 0.21.0 is out 🚀📱 : It was supposed to be 🐛 fixes only but also got improved screenshot support and a (exp.) widget to show upcoming events on the lock screen. Check out the full release notes at https://t.co/PNyi90BUp1 #phosh #librem5 @Puri_sm #gnome #linux #mobile pic.twitter.com/G5botv8hRo — Guido Günther (@GuidoGuenther) September 2, 2022

Along with that go releases of phosh-mobile-settings: https://t.co/2wERsujxAO and phosh-osk-stub: https://t.co/N99Ey9MeHh and phoc 0.21.1 https://t.co/bxQi7qpaal — Guido Günther (@GuidoGuenther) September 2, 2022

