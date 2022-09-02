Google announced in May that it was working on a new Pixel Tablet, set to launch in 2023. And the company hasn’t said much about it since then.

But folks have been digging through Android Open Source Project code, among other things to get an idea of what to expect. We already knew that it could be one of the first devices to ship with a 64-bit only version of Android. Now it looks like the tablet will also be a mid-range device… albeit one with the same chip Google uses in the Pixel 6 smartphone plus support for a Nest Hub mode that allows you to use the tablet like a smart display.


Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

