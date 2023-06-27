A few years ago, Microsoft introduced Windows 365 as a way to let business customers stream a Windows 11 desktop to just about any device. Now there’s evidence that the company could be planning to offer something similar for consumers… if it can convince anyone to pay to a monthly fee for the service.

Windows in the cloud makes some sense for enterprise users – it’s easier for IT admins to manage, and it allows each user to access their work “computer” from anywhere. But for most individual users, Windows is just that thing that comes with your laptop or desktop computer. Why would you pay extra for it just so you could access it on your phone or tablet too?

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Microsoft is considering a consumer-focused version of Windows 365, allowing users to stream a Windows desktop from the cloud “to any device,” effectively turning phones, tablets, or dumb terminals into Windows PCs (for a subscription price).

Prices for the enterprise version currently range from $28 per user per month for the equivalent of a basic PC with 2 CPU cores, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage to $158 for an 8-core virtual PC with 32GB of RAM 512GB of storage.

Pixel Fold reviews are starting to come in. For the most part it seems like a pretty nice, if expensive device. But it’s fragile. Ars Technica’s headline tells (almost) a whole story. But it’s worth clicking through for details.

Sure, the Pixel Fold is fragile. But it might also be a little easier to repair than most foldable phones. Google is working with iFixit to offer official repair parts and guides for the Pixel Fold, making it the first phone with a foldable OLED display with officially sanctioned DIY repair resources.

The ReactOS team’s latest newsletter (the first since 2021) explains why releases have slowed to a crawl, explores the status of the 64-bit port (it’s almost usable, but won’t run 32-bit apps), and more details about this open source Windows Windows NT clone.

Meta Quest+ subscription service lets you redeem 2 VR games per month for $7/month or $60/year and keep playing them “as long as you’re a Meta Quest+ subscriber.” Cancel your membership and your library disappears.

Take a Nokia-branded feature phone, sprinkle it with a little Linux-based postmarketOS and then add the BananaUI graphical user interface for feature phones and “it’s now almost possible to use it as an actual phone!”

The Debian-based Mobian mobile GNU/Linux distro no works on Pine64’s PineTab 2.

