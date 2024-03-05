Details about the Google Pixel 8a have been leaking for months, but launch day could be coming soon, as WinFuture has found product listings at some retail websites… including some references to the price tag, which indicate that Google’s next mid-range phone will be pricier than its last.

In other recent tech news from around the web, existing Pixel phones picked up new features this week, Microsoft may unveil its next-gen Surface Pro and Surface Laptop hardware later this month, a new Chromecast with Google TV could be on the way, and the developers of postmarketOS have announced a major change coming to the mobile Linux distribution.

The Google Pixel 8a could carry a higher price tag than the Pixel 7a, with European retailers showing 550+ euro starting prices (the 7a started at 499 euros). Expect 128GB and 256GB models and four color options.

Microsoft will reportedly unveil a Surface Pro 10 tablet with an OLED display and Meteor Lake or Snapdragon X Elite processor options this month, (and a Surface Laptop 6 with the same chip options). They’ll be positioned as “AI PCs” ready for new AI features coming to Windows 11 this fall.

The latest Google Pixel Feature Drop brings support for partial screen sharing (a feature that debuted with Android 15 dev preview 1), call screen improvements, sharing Ultra HDR photos and 10-bit HDR videos to Instagram, and Circle to Search for the Pixel 7.

PostmarketOS is a mobile Linux distribution designed for smartphones. It’s based on Alpine Linux and has, until now, used an OpenRC-based stack, which has required some workarounds to get KDE and GNOME software working. Now the postmarketOS team has announced plans to build a version of the operating system on top of systemd instead – and there are already proof of concept images available for testing on the Purism Librem 5 and OnePlus 6/6T.

