Did you know that you could subscribe to digital editions on certain newspapers and magazines through Amazon and have them delivered to your Kindle device? Well you could for the past decade or so… but Amazon is in the process of pulling the plug on the program.

You can no longer sign up for new subscriptions, and existing subscribers will stop receiving new issues when their subscription runs out or on September 4th, whichever comes first.

In other recent tech news from around the web, the GPD Win 4 is one of the only handheld gaming PCs to support an optional 4G cellular modem add-on… but you may not actually want to use it under some circumstances. New pictures give us an idea of what Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone will look like. And Microsoft seems to be letting everyone who signs up for the new GPT-4 powered Bing to access the service right away without sitting on a waitlist.

