Now that Google’s Pixel 7 series smartphones are official, it’s time to start speculating about the upcoming Pixel 7a. We don’t know much yet, but a report from Nikkei Asia seems to confirm that it’s coming early next year.

In other recent tech news, the Google Pixel Watch is up for pre-order for $349 and up, HTC has a new “smaller” VR headset on the way, somebody took a BBC Micro classic computer and turned it into a (sort of) modern computer with support for current-gen peripherals and RGB lighting effects (plus a 5.25 inch floppy disk drive, of course). And check out this cool little DIY cyberdeck build:

This pint-sized cyberdeck features a Raspberry Pi 3B+, a 5 inch 800 x 480 display, a mini keyboard, a Heldertech RetroPSU, custom 3D printed case, and a few other odds and ends. https://t.co/8wOtgnQTf9 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 6, 2022

The RGBeeb is a classic BBC Micro computer souped up with modern PC components including a destkop tower case, RGB backlight, USB inputs, and an ATX power supply (plus some classic accessories like a floppy disk drive). https://t.co/gRgLta9ia4 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 6, 2022

Google Pixel Watch (WiFi) is up for pre-order for $349, and the LTE version is $400. The first Pixel watch features Fitbit functions, an Exynos 9110 processor, 294 mAh battery, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. https://t.co/B7s2nCPNkG — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 6, 2022

Google is playing up cross-device capabilities of its Pixel devices, like use your watch to find your phone or distantly trigger the camera shutter on your phone, login to other devices, or send video from your phone to your TV. Every device also controls smart home products. pic.twitter.com/lfmGRwGAzX — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 6, 2022

HTC has a new VR headset on the way that’s apparently smaller than earlier versions. Or maybe it’s the price tag that will be smaller? https://t.co/yy7wyOR0FC — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 6, 2022

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been widely leaked (and teased by Google) ahead of today’s launch. Now let the Pixel 7a rumors begin: Nikkei Asia reports that a “budget Pixel handset” will launch in early 2023. https://t.co/1qSFKVtKp7 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 6, 2022

