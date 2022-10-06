Now that Google’s Pixel 7 series smartphones are official, it’s time to start speculating about the upcoming Pixel 7a. We don’t know much yet, but a report from Nikkei Asia seems to confirm that it’s coming early next year.

In other recent tech news, the Google Pixel Watch is up for pre-order for $349 and up, HTC has a new “smaller” VR headset on the way, somebody took a BBC Micro classic computer and turned it into a (sort of) modern computer with support for current-gen peripherals and RGB lighting effects (plus a 5.25 inch floppy disk drive, of course). And check out this cool little DIY cyberdeck build:

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.