Framework makes modular, repairable, and upgradeable laptops which can be a great choice for folks looking for customizable computers that can last a very long time. They’re not exactly the cheapest laptops around, but now there is a cheaper way to get your hands on one – Framework has begun selling certified, refurbished hardware, which means you can pick up a refurbished Framework laptop with a 11th-gen Intel Core processor for as little as $599. You’ll get the same 1-year warranty that Framework offers for new hardware.

In other recent tech news from around the web, it looks like Google’s Pixel 7 series phones are the first to ship without support for 32-bit apps, Zotac has launched its first Chromebox (kind of), an ad-supported tier is coming to Netflix next month, (it’s cheaper, but a lot more limited), and the Radxa Rock5 Model B single-board computer with an Rockchip RK3588 processor that went up for pre-order earlier this year could begin shipping soon.

