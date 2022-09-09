Valve has already made it (relatively) easy for folks to repair broken Steam Deck hardware at home by partnering with iFixit. Prefer to leave things to the professionals? Now official Steam Deck repair centers are open. In-warranty repairs will be performed free of charge, but there’s also an option to pay for repairs that aren’t covered by warranty.

Valve open Steam Deck repair centers, where you can send a damaged device for free repairs for issues covered by warranty, or optionally for a fee for out-of-warranty repairs. Self-repair tools, guides, and parts are also available from @iFixit https://t.co/ZkfdrsC2sD — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 9, 2022

In other recent tech news from around the web, Google has revealed the color options for the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones about a month ahead of their official launch, more details are available about the upcoming Khadas VIM1S single-board computer, and a look at the pros and cons of maintaining a custom Linux kernel for the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro smartphones.

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will both be available in Obsidian Black and Snow White color options. The 7 Pro will also be available in Hazel green, while the 7 will have a Lemongrass green (which is a brighter, yellower color). https://t.co/HOuDnx8NQW pic.twitter.com/9joZrvsQUK — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 9, 2022

The new Khadas VIM1S is a single-board computer with an Amlogic S905Y4 processors (4 x Cortex-A35 CPU cores @ 2 GHz with Mali-G31 MP2 graphics, 2GB RAM, and 16GB eMMC storage). It supports Ubuntu 22.04 and Android 11 and goes on sale soon. https://t.co/OS50GXhccS — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 9, 2022

An interesting point of view on the state and usability of #PinePhonePro kernels (megi vs. mainline)https://t.co/GaD3bYJnzQ — TuxPhones (@tuxphones) September 9, 2022

The #SailfishOS @JollaHQ Community News is now out, in which we discuss Harbour APIs ⚓️ (the APIs allowed in the Jolla Store 🛍️) plus Damien’s repository roundup 🐙 plus four of the latest new and updated apps in the Store 📲Hope you enjoy!https://t.co/7E8dSrwK6X pic.twitter.com/wlnfAQuSOs — David Llewellyn-Jones (@flypigahoy) September 8, 2022

