Valve has already made it (relatively) easy for folks to repair broken Steam Deck hardware at home by partnering with iFixit. Prefer to leave things to the professionals? Now official Steam Deck repair centers are open. In-warranty repairs will be performed free of charge, but there’s also an option to pay for repairs that aren’t covered by warranty.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Google has revealed the color options for the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones about a month ahead of their official launch, more details are available about the upcoming Khadas VIM1S single-board computer, and a look at the pros and cons of maintaining a custom Linux kernel for the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro smartphones.

