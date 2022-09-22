Apparently October is launch season for first-party devices from Google And Microsoft, with the latter scheduling a product launch event for October 12th (expect new Surface hardware), and the former holding an event on October 6th to officially launch the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and possibly other hardware.

A new leak suggests that the phones will have the same starting prices as the Pixel 6 series. And a new teaser video published by Google gives us a closer look at the Pixel Watch… and its big bezel.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.