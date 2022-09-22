Apparently October is launch season for first-party devices from Google And Microsoft, with the latter scheduling a product launch event for October 12th (expect new Surface hardware), and the former holding an event on October 6th to officially launch the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and possibly other hardware.

A new leak suggests that the phones will have the same starting prices as the Pixel 6 series. And a new teaser video published by Google gives us a closer look at the Pixel Watch… and its big bezel.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Google has posted a short video to highlight the design of the upcoming Pixel Watch, but many close observers are noting that it also suggests the watch will have a rather large bezel that’s only artfully hidden by watch faces with black backgrounds. https://t.co/LD1YoaARds — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 22, 2022

Looks like the Pixel 7 will likely have the same $599 starting price as the Pixel 6, while the Pixel 7 Pro will have the same $899 starting price as the Pixel 6 Pro. Pre-orders could begin Oct 6. https://t.co/lPI36E8wE1 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 22, 2022

Looks like the GPD Win 4 is going to have RGB lighting… in the shoulder buttons? https://t.co/0ABHOLpuTc — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 22, 2022

Microsoft has scheduled an event for October 12th, when the company is widely expected to launch next-gen Surface hardware including the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. https://t.co/68XGvANHOQ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 22, 2022

The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is now available for $30. Wondering how it stacks up in terms of performance? @AFTVnews has benchmarks and comparisons with the Chromecast 4K and a bunch of other Android-based media streamers. https://t.co/cGPoPdZqND — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 22, 2022

