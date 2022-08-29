At least two upcoming single-board computers will be powered by StarFive’s new JH7110 processor featuring four RISC-V CPU cores and Imagination BXE-4-32 graphics, the Star64 board from Pine64, and the VisionFive 2 from StarFive. Now more details about the chip’s full feature set are have been revealed.

The StarFive JH7110 is a quad-core RISC-V processor with Imagination BXE-4-32 graphics. The chip powers at least two upcoming single-board computers aimed at developers. Now detailed specs are available. https://t.co/WCl2F7V0rF — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 29, 2022

In other recent tech news from around the web, Pine64 has renamed its upcoming true wireless earbuds, Sony has announced the launch of a new PlayStation Studios Mobile Division that will be working on mobile games, Microsoft could merge the Surface Pro and Surface Pro X families by offering Intel and ARM processor options for the Surface Pro 9, and Google’s Pixel Watch could launch at the same time as the Pixel 7 this fall.

PIne64’s upcoming true wireless earbuds with user-flashable firmware have been renamed from PineBuds to PineBuds Pro to indicate that they support active noise cancellation. Working prototypes exist, and the earbuds could ship in Q4. pic.twitter.com/gCZ7zrXd98 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 28, 2022

Sony has launched a PlayStation Studios Mobile Division which will create mobile games based on “new and existing PlayStation IP.” The company has also acquired mobile game maker Savage Game studios. https://t.co/vbuM8gQiNA — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 29, 2022

Rumor has it that the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablet will be available with Intel or ARM processor options, spelling the end of the line of the separate Surface Pro X series. https://t.co/SpKEY6wxTQ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 29, 2022

The Google Pixel Watch could launch alongside the Pixel 7 this fall, and a model with 4G LTE is expected to carry a $399 price tag (more than a similar Galaxy Watch 5 but less than an Apple Watch Series 7). WiFi/BT-only should be cheaper. https://t.co/Bd8x8NR5OY — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 29, 2022

The GPD Win 4 handheld gaming PC may support optional add-ons including a 4G LTE module that clips onto the back of the device and connects to a USB-C port. https://t.co/80JIkOZc1h — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 29, 2022

Asus plans to launch the ROG Phone 6D in September. Instead of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip that powers the ROG Phone 6, this model will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor. https://t.co/WUDL63hKdC — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 29, 2022

