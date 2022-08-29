At least two upcoming single-board computers will be powered by StarFive’s new JH7110 processor featuring four RISC-V CPU cores and Imagination BXE-4-32 graphics, the Star64 board from Pine64, and the VisionFive 2 from StarFive. Now more details about the chip’s full feature set are have been revealed.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Pine64 has renamed its upcoming true wireless earbuds, Sony has announced the launch of a new PlayStation Studios Mobile Division that will be working on mobile games, Microsoft could merge the Surface Pro and Surface Pro X families by offering Intel and ARM processor options for the Surface Pro 9, and Google’s Pixel Watch could launch at the same time as the Pixel 7 this fall.

