The Star64 is a single-board computer aimed at developers and early adopters who want to get their hands on a system with a RISC-V processor that offers reasonably fast performance. Pine64 first announced the board this summer, and now the company has revealed that it’s on track to go on sale next month.

Pine64’s Star64 single-board PC with a StarFive JH7110 64-bit quad-core RISC-V processor and Imagination BXE-4-32 graphics was announced this summer, and now it’s on schedule to go on sale in December. Prices will start at $70 for a 4GB RAM version. https://t.co/lzVoNyWBlb pic.twitter.com/yUb1Ca6bL0 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 15, 2022

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

MediaTek has already expanded into the PC space if you count Chromebooks as PCs. But the company has its eyes on the Windows on ARM space too. It’s just not ready to announce a timeline for when it’ll have high-performance chips for that Windows PCs. https://t.co/CEUtnJuROB — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 15, 2022

Ubuntu Touch OTA-24 is scheduled for release on Friday, and it will bring support for double-tap to wake screen on some devices as well as various bug fixes and improvements. Available for testing now. https://t.co/Lc19SixF5e — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) November 15, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones. You can also follow me on Mastodon @[email protected].