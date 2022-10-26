Demand for personal computers rose toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a growing number of people found themselves working and taking classes from home. But now it looks like demand is falling considerably.

According to a report from Counterpoint, shipments fell by double-digits between Q3, 2021 and Q3, 2022. Most top PC makers including Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus saw shipments slip… although Apple actually saw an increase, likely due to the company’s decision to launch new models late in the second quarter.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Amazon’s Fire TV Cube 3 is now available.. Apple’s new iPad and iPad Pro models are now shipping, with prices starting at $449 for the new 10.9 inch, 10th-gen iPad. Apple may be preparing a 16 inch iPad. The company has confirmed that an iPhone with a USB-C port is on the way (although it’s unclear if it will be available worldwide. The recently-launched Microsoft Windows Dev Kit 2023 mini PC has a user-replaceable SSD. And luxury phone maker Vertu has jumped on the web3/crypto/DeFi bandwagon.

