We’re a couple of years into the foldable phone era, and it still feels too soon to say whether foldables are the future or just a fad. But that hasn’t stopped companies from cranking out new models.

OnePlus is set to unveil its first phone with a foldable display next week. And while is sibling Oppo has already put out a few models, the company’s latest is the first clamshell-style phone with a foldable display and a triple camera system.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The first foldable phone from OnePlus is coming on October 19th and like most other OnePlus flagships (but unlike most other foldables), it’ll have an alert slider on the side.

The Oppo Find N3 is the first flip phone with a foldable display and triple cameras (50MP primary with OIS, 48MP ultrawide, 32MP 2x telephoto). It has a 6.8 inch, 120 Hz AMOLED inner display and a 3.26 inch AMOLED cover display.

Dell 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet is s 2.2 pound PC meant for outdoor use, with a water-resistant, drop-tested body and support for use in extreme hot and cold environments. It has a 10.1 inch FHD+ screen and up to 12th-gen Core i7.

Microsoft has closed its deal to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. Probably best known for titles like Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and Diablo, the move also gives Microsoft an entry into mobile games like Candy Crush.

The Onyx BOOX Palma is a phone-shaped eReader running Android-based software. It’s more portable than a Kindle and more versatile thanks to support for Android apps… but reviewer Jason Snell notes that some run better on E Ink than others.

