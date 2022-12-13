GPD’s latest flagship phones are heading to Chinese customers, the GPD Win 4 handheld gaming PC goes up for pre-order in a week, and the developers of the open source video editing application OpenShot have released a major update – version 3.0 is said to have over a thousand improvements.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Free and open source, cross-platform video editor OpenShot 3.0 has been released, with performance, stability and memory improvements, support for exporting multiple clips at once, high DPI display support, animated GIF exporting, and more.

Fedora 38 will offer a Mobility Phosh spin for phones, Kali 2022.4 adds support for PinePhone hardware, and other Mobile Linux news

The GPD Win 4 crowdfunding campaign begins December 19th, with prices starting at $799 for a handheld gaming PC with an AMD Ryen 7 6800U processor and at least 16GB of RAM. It also happens to be a day before the ONEXPLAYER 21 campaign starts.

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro smartphones launched in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 120 Hz displays and camera upgrades. The Pro has a bigger, high-res display, bigger battery, faster charging, and better cameras. Prices start at $575 and $720, respectively.

