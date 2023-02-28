Now that Nothing Phone (1) knockoffs are starting to appear, how does the smartphone startup plan to make sure its next phone stands out? Well first, I doubt Unihertz has Nothing execs quaking in their boots. But second, the company is planning to make the Nothing Phone (2) a true flagship by giving it a major processor upgrade.

Meanwhile there’s more evidence that new Google Pixel phones are on the way, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds just got more useful thanks to a firmware update, and Amlogic has a new chip that could be used to bring 8K video support to low-cost Android TV boxes.

Nothing Phone (1)

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Nothing Phone 2 Is Heading to the US With Snapdragon 8 [CNET]

The Nothing Phone (1) has a striking design, but a mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ processor. But the company says its next phone will have a flagship-class Snapdragon 8 series processor.

New Google ‘phone’ shows up at FCC [9to5Google]

A new Google phone stops by the FCC, could be a Pixel 7a (seems likely) or a Pixel Fold (maybe a little less likely, but probably coming eventually).

Amlogic S928X specifications [CNX Software]

Amlogic S928X is a 5-core procesor with 1 Cortex-A76 core, 4 Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G57 graphics and a 3.2 TOPS AI accelerator. It’s said to support up to 8K/60Hz video in a variety of formats and could be used in upcoming Android TV boxes.

Multi-point connect for Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds [/r/SonyHeadphones]

Sony brings support for multi-point Bluetooth connections to the WF-1000XM4 earbuds with firmware v2.0 update, allowing you to connect to two devices at the same time.

