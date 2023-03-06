Nothing’s first phone stands out for two reasons: it’s the first phone from a company founded by the same guy who co-founded OnePlus, and it has a literally flashy design with a series of LED lights on the back of the phone.

But the Nothing Phone(1) features a mid-range processor, wasn’t available in North America at launch, and even now if you buy one in the US it’ll have limited support for carriers in the US and Canada. We already know that the Nothing Phone (2) will be sold in North America at launch and that it’s expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor with flagship-class performance. Now we know which Snapdragon 8 chip… and it seems like we might be looking at 2022-era flagship-class performance.

That’s because rather than a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the phone is most likely going to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Nothing hasn’t officially confirmed that yet, but a Qualcomm official appears to have done so with a LinkedIn post (which has since been deleted). It’s possible that the info in that post was incorrect… but it’s at least as possible that it just wasn’t supposed to be public yet.

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be a little different from the first Nothing Phone. It will be available in the US at launch. And it will have a flagship-class processor. Now we (probably) know which processor: the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The maker of the OneXPlayer line of handheld gaming PCs has introduced a new OneXconsole Windows app for managing your game library and adjust settings to fine tune performance. The app is designed specifically for OneXPlayer devices and probably won’t be much use on other handhelds, but if you have one of the company’s portable gaming PCs, you can sign up to be a beta tester.

Intel’s I226-V 2.5 GbE Ethernet controller has a reputation for bugginess, and last month Intel offered a temporary workaround for 700 series motherboards with the adapter – disable some of the energy efficiency features.

Microsoft is introducing a “Canary Channel” for the Windows Insider program, for folks who want to test new features much earlier in the development process, before they make it to the Dev Channel (which will provide better stability).

