Fitbit is pulling the plug on its desktop apps, which means you may soon no longer be able to sync your steps and other activities with a PC or Mac. If you have a Fitbit watch, that means you’ll also no longer be able to transfer music to your wearable unless you’re using the Deezer or Pandora apps.

Meanwhile, in other tech news from around the web, Netflix has been adding mobile games to its subscription offerings, but it looks like very few subscribers are actually playing them. Motorola’s next foldable flip-phone could have flagship-class specs. Kobo may have a new waterproof eReader with a 6 inch display on the way. And Lenovo’s next-gen P11 Pro tablet may have just leaked.

The Motorola Razr 2022 foldable phone is expected to launch in a few days, and it looks like it’ll have a 6.7 inch, 144 Hz display, a clamshell-style design, a 2.7 inch cover display, dual cameras and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. https://t.co/h50HCG5oaE pic.twitter.com/EQiiXApLnm — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 8, 2022

Kobo Clara 2E may be coming soon with a 6 inch E Ink Carta 1200 display, frontlight with adjustable color temperature 16GB of storage, USB-C port, and a waterproof body made from recycled plastic. https://t.co/N9ND51TtkH — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 8, 2022

As Netflix struggles with declining subscriber members for its online streaming service, the company continues to push into mobile gaming as a way to sweeten the deal. But less than 1% of subscribers are playing those games. https://t.co/eCEyWlyft8 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 8, 2022

Fitbit is killing its desktop apps for Windows and mac in mid-October, and ending support for syncing data with a PC, instead pushing users to rely on phone sync. But that means there will be no way to transfer personal music files for offline playback. https://t.co/Y6QEzaHqIQ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 7, 2022

The new version of the 3.9 pound Chuwi CoreBook X Pro 15.6 inch laptop has a newer processor… but the CPU is only a tiny bit faster, while the integrated GPU is actually slower. https://t.co/LGmtcKyr7F — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 8, 2022

2nd-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet leaks point to a new model that’s the same size as the original, but which has a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chip, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 60% batter performance. https://t.co/nwGiB3afuE — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 8, 2022

This 10.1 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen LCD display is designed to work with the Orange Pi 4 single-board computer (SBC) featuring a Rockchip RK3399 processor. The display sells for $59 or comes bundled with the SBC for $132. https://t.co/d5K053OQks — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 8, 2022

When you sideload an app on a Fire TV device running Fire OS 7, the app icons should now be displayed properly thanks to a fix for a bug that had been in place for 2+ years that caused some icons to go missing. https://t.co/kgI4wYrewF pic.twitter.com/L80BSH6ZyM — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 7, 2022

An open source Nintendo Switch emulator for Android called Skyline seems to be making substantial progress. https://t.co/D2PjedHFxj — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 7, 2022

