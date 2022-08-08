Fitbit is pulling the plug on its desktop apps, which means you may soon no longer be able to sync your steps and other activities with a PC or Mac. If you have a Fitbit watch, that means you’ll also no longer be able to transfer music to your wearable unless you’re using the Deezer or Pandora apps.

Meanwhile, in other tech news from around the web, Netflix has been adding mobile games to its subscription offerings, but it looks like very few subscribers are actually playing them. Motorola’s next foldable flip-phone could have flagship-class specs. Kobo may have a new waterproof eReader with a 6 inch display on the way. And Lenovo’s next-gen P11 Pro tablet may have just leaked.

