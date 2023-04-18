Netflix pretty much launched the streaming video revolution when it introduced its subscription-based streaming movies and TV shows over the internet in 2007. But the company got its start in 1998 when it launched something a bit more old-school: a DVD-by-mail subscription service that was designed to compete with BlockBuster Video rather than broadcast and cable TV.

What you may not have realized is that Netflix still lets you pay a monthly fee to borrow up to 3 DVDs or Blu-ray discs at a time through its DVD.com service. But that’s coming to an end later this year: Netflix has announced it’s shutting down DVD.com on September 29, 2023.

25 years after launching as DVD-by-mail service, Netflix is now best known for streaming video. But you can still get DVDs by mail… until September 29th. That’s when the company is sunsetting its legacy business after having shipped over 5.2 billion discs.

Apple is reportedly working to adapt iPad apps to work on its upcoming mixed-reality headset in order to ensure there’s stuff you can actually do on the $3k device… if you want to read eBooks, watch movies, make video calls, or exercise in a headset.

On the one hand this is probably a smart move, because it allows Apple to leverage its existing first-party apps and possibly millions of third-party apps for the headset. But it’s unclear whether apps designed for a 2D experience are going to be much fun to actually use in a 3D, heads-up display.

Add this to the growing list of leaked details about Google’s first phone with a foldable display. According to CNBC’s sources, it will be announced at Google I/O in May and go on sale in June for $1,700. It’s said to have “the most durable hinge on a foldable” phone according to documents reviewed by CNBC, and will have a 5.8 inch cover screen and 7.6 inch internal display. Google is also promising better battery life than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the phone will have the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 series.

