CES 2024 officially kicks off next week, but some companies aren’t waiting until then to make big announcements. Today Dell unveiled its new line of XPS-branded thin and light laptops, Microsoft announced that Windows PC makers will begin including a dedicated Window Copilot button on their keyboards, and Qualcomm announced a new chip for higher-performance VR and AR headsets.

Meanwhile, MSI is announcing things to come: the company posted a very short Instagram video showing the outline of an upcoming product , and it sure looks like a handheld gaming PC.

While there aren’t many details in the Instagram post, the handheld gaming PC space has gotten a lot more crowded over the past few years. Once dominated by small Chinese brands like GPD, AYA, and One Netbook, these days you can find handhelds from companies with a much wider presence in the West, including Asus, Lenovo, and Valve.

It’ll be interesting to see what MSI’s entry into this space can offer that helps set it apart from the many, many existing options.

MSI has posted a brief teaser of an upcoming device that sure looks like the company’s first handheld gaming PC, with RGB backlit analog sticks. No word on screen size, processor, or other specs yet, but with CES just a few days away, we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out more.

Meanwhile Asus, which was one of the first companies to launch a laptop/tablet with a 17 inch foldable display seems to be taking a page out of the Lenovo playbook and hedging its bets with a dual-screen model that features “2 full-size OLED screens” plus a detachable full-size keyboard.

More details should be unveiled during an Asus press event on Monday, January 9 at 9:00AM.

After announcing that WordPad was a deprecated Windows feature, Microsoft says that starting with preview build 26020 (canary channel), it will not be included with a clean install and cannot be installed later. In a future build, it will be removed upon upgrade.

Razer announces display upgrades for its gaming laptops, with the Razer Blade 16 getting a 240 Hz, 2560 x 1600 pixel OLED display and the Blade 18 getting a 4K LED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate.

After nearly four decades of Plextor-branded storage devices, the company that owns the rights has decided to kill off the brand. Future products will reportedly be marketed under the Solid State Storage Technology trademark. To be fair, Kioxia isn’t the same company that made the Plextor products that were popular decades ago. It acquired the Plextor brand name when it bought Lite-On’s solid state storage a few years ago… and Lite-On licensed the Plextor name from the Japanese company that originated it in 2010.

