Raspberry Pi’s single-board computers have supported expansion boards called HATs (Hardware Attached on Top) for more than a decade. But those boards have typically had to rely on the 40-pin headers to communicate with the board.

The Raspberry Pi 5 is the model that also has a PCIe connector, and in recent months we’ve seen a number of add-on makers tap into this high-speed connector to offer expansion boards with features like support for PCIe NVMe storage, WiFi 7, and other hardware. Now Pineberry Pi has begun taking preorders for a whole bunch of new boards with support for features like 2.5 GbE Ethernet, dual NVMe drives, or an AI processor.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Pineberry Pi launches new Raspberry Pi 5 HATs including one with 2.5 GbE LAN support, another with support for two NVMe SSDs, one with a PCIe Switch, and an AI board with support for a Google Coral Edge TPU.

Apple has released iOS 17.4 which, in response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act, allows third-party app stores and other features in the EU. But it suspended the developer account of Epic Games, which had planned to launch an iOS app store.

A few days after terminating the developer account of Epic Games, Apple has announced it will reinstate the account, allowing Epic to continue plans to build an iOS app & game store.

Google will charge fees to developers that distribute apps in the Play Store, while directing users in the EU outside the app for third-party payments. It’s part of Google’s response to the Digital Markets Acts, and it’s very similar to Apple’s approach.

