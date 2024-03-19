The operating system that runs on Apple’s Mac computers is only designed to run… on Apple’s Mac computers. But when Apple switched from using PowerPC processors to Intel chips, a Hackintosh scene arose, with users figuring out how to install Apple software on non-Apple hardware.

But the writing has been on the wall since Apple started to transition from Intel chips to Apple Silicon: the Hackintosh scene’s days are numbered. And recently those numbers have started to get smaller and smaller, because the latest versions of macOS have begun dropping drivers for older Macs. And that means that if you want things like WiFi and Bluetooth to work properly, you’ll either need to stop installing new versions of macOS or implement workarounds that could have a significant impact on security. Developer Aleksandar Vacić explains that it’s all downhill from here.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Google could introduce the Pixel 8a in May, but according to leaks it could have a 6.1 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel, 120 Hz OLED display, a Tensor G3 processor and the same cameras as the Pixel 7a (64MP + 13MP ultrawide + 13MP front). It’s expected to be available in more markets than the 7a at launch. What remains to be seen is whether it will be enough cheaper than the Pixel 8 to be an attractive option.

Plex is ending support for its media streaming service’s VR apps for Google DayDream, Gear VR, and Oculus Go headsets. They may continue to work for the time being, but won’t be actively updated.

The MSI Claw is the first handheld gaming PC with a 20W-30W Intel Meteor Lake processor featuring Arc graphics. But the Steam Deck with a 15W AMD RDNA 2 GPU still offers higher frame rates in many games, plus longer battery life. Intel driver updates may help, but Meteor Lake isn’t off to a great start in the handheld space.

