The Framework Laptop is modular, repairable, and upgradeable. And thanks to an Expansion Card system, you can replace any of the four ports with another port, an SSD, or other accessories. You can also design your own, and one person decided to make a magnetic charging Expansion Card.

One of the nifty things about the Framework Laptop is that not only can you buy Expansion Cards that let you swap out ports, but you can also build your own. https://t.co/1dvOnKkZOb — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 3, 2022

In other recent tech news from around the web, short promotional videos for the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have leaked a few days ahead of their official launch, if you have an older iPad with Apple SIM support… now you can’t use that technology to activate service on cellular networks anymore, and Linux 6.0 was released over the weekend.

And last, but definitely not least, the normal Pixel 7: That’s it pic.twitter.com/QofDfp7lfw — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) October 2, 2022

The Apple SIM was first released in 2014 as a way to use iPads with multiple global cellular networks. But if you’ve still got one, you can no longer use it to activate a new cellular plan. https://t.co/ECzbw8yFWA — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 3, 2022

This month’s Android security update for Pixel phones may be the last for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which were only guaranteed updates through Oct 2022. https://t.co/5ueA3e8byQ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 3, 2022

Tuxedo Computers sells laptop and desktop PCs with a choice of Ubuntu-based Linux distros including Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, and the company’s own Tuxedo OS. Now you can download and try that last one on any PC to “try before you buy.” https://t.co/If8Okz9HlD — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 3, 2022

Linux kernel 6.0 was released over the weekend. The number doesn’t mean much, but there are a number of changes, including some that bring better support for AMD Ryzen 7000 chips. https://t.co/p6VQo5huxr — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 3, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.