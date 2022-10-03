The Framework Laptop is modular, repairable, and upgradeable. And thanks to an Expansion Card system, you can replace any of the four ports with another port, an SSD, or other accessories. You can also design your own, and one person decided to make a magnetic charging Expansion Card.

In other recent tech news from around the web, short promotional videos for the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have leaked a few days ahead of their official launch, if you have an older iPad with Apple SIM support… now you can’t use that technology to activate service on cellular networks anymore, and Linux 6.0 was released over the weekend.

