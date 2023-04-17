Valve’s Steam Deck ships with the Linux-based SteamOS operating system pre-installed, but it can run a lot of Windows games thanks to Valve’s Proton software, which translates many Windows system calls to Linux. The tool is based on the long-running Wine project, but places an emphasis on gaming.

Today Valve released one of the biggest updates to Proton in a while, adding support for a bunch of additional games and bug fixes and performance enhancements for many others. Proton may be a key feature of the Steam Deck, but it’s also open source software that can be used on a wide range of PCs running Linux-based operating systems. The latest version of Proton does require a GPU with support for the Vulkan 1.3 graphics driver though.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Valve release Proton 8.0. The latest version of this software for running Windows games on Linux adds support for 18 games, improves multi-touch support, and brings bug fixes and improvements. It’s based on Wine 8.0.

Samsung has an 11 inch Galaxy Chromebook Go on the way… but given how underwhelming the 14 inch model’s specs are by 2023 standards (and how likely the smaller version is to have similar hardware), it’s not clear why Samsung is bothering.

More Google Pixel Tablet details have leaked: expect 8GB of RAM, two options for storage, an aluminum body with a “nanoceramic finish akin to porcelain” and four color options. It’s expected to ship with a charging/speaker dock.

postmarketOS v22.12 SP2 brings an updated Quick Settings menu, a new camera app, and other improvements and bug fixes to this mobile Linux distribution for smartphones.

