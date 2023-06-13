Mobian is a mobile GNU/Linux distribution that starts with Debian as its base, but adds support for mobile-friendly user interfaces such as Phosh, Plasma Mobile, and sxmo and support for smartphone hardware including cellular radios.

It’s been under development for a few years, but now the team behind Mobian have announced that the first “stable release” is here. Why? Because it’s based on Debian 12 “Bookworm,” which was released this week… and which is the first stable version of Debian to include enough mobile-friendly elements for Mobian to be considered stable.

Here's a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep in mind that “stable” doesn’t mean bug-free. But the stable channel builds of Mobian will ship with software that should mostly work, and most of the updates you receive will be bug fixes or security updates that are more likely to fix problems than cause them. Folks who want more frequent package updates can continue using testing builds of Mobian though.

The latest Pixel Feature Drop brings Macro Focus video recording to the Pixel 7 Pro, hands-free photo timers to Pixel 6 and newer, support for sharing car crash detection with emergency contacts, and Google Recorder improvements.

Handheld gaming PC maker AYA acknowledges that some AYA Neo 2 units have had issues with cases cracking. The company says the issue “only affects a small number of products from a specific batch,” but it will offer free replacements and extend the warranty for case issues to 2 years.

Gaming performance comparison of four cheap mini PCs with recent Intel low-power mini PCs: Intel Celeron N5095, Celeron N5105, N95, and N100. The N100 is the clear champ, but in the middle, the N5105 is surprisingly competitive with the newer N95.

