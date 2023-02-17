The MNT Pocket Reform is a mini-laptop with a modular design that lets you pick your processor module. It features a 7 inch full HD display, an ortholinear 60-key keyboard with mechanical switches, a trackball, and an open hardware design.

Made by the folks behind the 12.5 inch MNT Reform notebook, the MNT Pocket Reform is expected to go up for pre-order through a Crowd Supply crowdfunding campaign set to begin within the next few weeks. I’ve been writing about the project since last summer, but this week I saw an estimated price tag for the first time: the folks at IEEE Spectrum got a chance to go hands-on with a prototype recently and report that it will likely sell for around $900 during crowdfunding.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The MNT Pocket Reform is a mini-laptop with a 7 inch display, open hardware and software, and a modular design that will let you swap out the default quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor board for another module in the future. Crowdfunding is expected to start soon with prices starting around $900.

Windows 11 dev channel update brings live captions to more languages, app icons in the snap layouts preview, support for seconds in the taskbar clock, and more.

Among other things, the operating system update brings support for “Super Resolution Audio” to Bluetooth audio devices, a bunch of security updates, improved auto-complete for ChromeOS Launcher searches, and an optional text-to-speech feature that lets you “listen to selected text” by highlighting and right-clicking.

Google begins rolling out its Privacy Sandbox to select Android devices today. It’s basically a set of technologies that lets your phone continue to spy on you to collect data for advertising purposes… but to do so a little more anonymously than before. Yay?

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook, and keep up with the latest open source mobile news by following LinuxSmartphones on Twitter and Facebook.