This year Chinese mini PC maker MINISFORUM has started branching out into other product categories. The MINISFORUM V3 tablet with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor is coming soon. And now the company is taking orders for its first portable display.

The MINISFORUM MSS-A156 is a thin, reasonably lightweight portable monitor that you can connect to a laptop, phone, tablet, or PC with a USB or HDMI cable. It’s also priced pretty competitively. At the moment you can pick one up for $189, which ain’t bad for a portable display with a 2560 x 1440 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

MINISFORUM’s first portable display is a $189 15.6 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen monitor with a 144 Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits brightness. It weighs 2 pounds, has mini HDMI, micro USB, and USB-C inputs, and stereo 1W speakers.

Qualcomm may be working on Snapdragon X Plus chips PCs, which will likely be slightly cheaper, lower-power alternatives to the Snapdragon X Elite… with one possible advantage: integrated 5G radios for mobile data.

The Morefine M700S is a mini PC with a Loongson 3A6000 x86_64 processor, up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, support for PCIe 3.0 and SATA storage, and WiFi 5 and BT 5.0. I wouldn’t expect to see this model outside of China though, which is pretty much the only place where there’s any reason to use a Loongson processor (as the government tries to invest in homegrown alternatives to chips from Western companies).

The Lenovo legion Y700 is an 8.8 inch Android tablet designed for gaming. Lenovo launched the latest version last July, and now the company has announced plans for a special edition model with a matte display.

The first company to announce a handheld gaming PC that will run the Linux-based Playtron operating system is blockchain company Mysten Labs, which is positioning the SuiPlay0X1 as a Web3-enabled handheld set to launch in 2025. GamesBeat has more context about the company behind this thing, but not a whole lot of additional information on the actual hardware or why anyone would want a blockchain-enabled handheld gaming PC.

BREAKING: announcement from onstage at #SuiBasecamp: we’re excited to share the first handheld gaming device with native Web3 capabilities – the SuiPlay0X1, powered by @PLAYTR0N! pic.twitter.com/Zubhx6gyXG — Sui (@SuiNetwork) April 10, 2024

