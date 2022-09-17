A series of recent listings on the FCC website show that Microsoft has a new “portable computing device” on the way. Since the good stuff like pictures and user manuals are locked away behind confidentiality agreements, all we really know is that it supports WiFi 6E, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, and 5G wireless networking.

Could it be a new phone? Maybe. A tablet? Perhaps? Something else that might not even be designed for consumers at all? Certainly. But the company has made a habit of announcing new Surface hardware during September or October in recent years, so we might not have long to wait to find out what this thing is.

FCC.gov

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

