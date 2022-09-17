A series of recent listings on the FCC website show that Microsoft has a new “portable computing device” on the way. Since the good stuff like pictures and user manuals are locked away behind confidentiality agreements, all we really know is that it supports WiFi 6E, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, and 5G wireless networking.

Could it be a new phone? Maybe. A tablet? Perhaps? Something else that might not even be designed for consumers at all? Certainly. But the company has made a habit of announcing new Surface hardware during September or October in recent years, so we might not have long to wait to find out what this thing is.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

A new “portable computing device” from Microsoft has shown up in multiple new listings on the FCC website. With 4G LTE and 5G support, it could be a new Surface Duo, Surface tablet, or… anything else, honestly.https://t.co/6gEy9IkbyQ https://t.co/TlLCT2JfCj — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 17, 2022

going online with FPGA powered RISC-V MNT Reform! so, that’s probably the first RISC-V powered laptop? pic.twitter.com/NJ7Aj4gfue — lukas f. hartmann (@minut_e) September 16, 2022

Google rolls out experimental support for “locking” Incognito browser tabs in Chrome for Android so that if you navigate to another app and then come back you’ll need to use a fingerprint or enter a PIN to view your Incognito tabs again. https://t.co/dfkRcVgoa9 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 16, 2022

Antivirus software maker Avast has acquired browser extension “I don’t care about cookies,” and users aren’t happy about giving the company access to a tool designed to manage (and block) cookie consent following some recent missteps. https://t.co/afWGQAncw9 pic.twitter.com/gykElMcCIK — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 16, 2022

Honor Pad X8 is a 10.1 inch tablet with a MT8786 processor, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 1920 x 1200 pixel display. It launches in China this month with prices starting at under $200. https://t.co/3LVKCMKRwB — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 16, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.