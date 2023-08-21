The Meta Portal line of products are smart displays that launched in 2018 when Meta was still called Facebook. With support for Amazon’s Alexa voice service, they were kind of the company’s answer to an Amazon Echo, but with the added bonus of Facebook Messenger support, making them one of the easiest ways to place quick calls to friends of family.

But they never really took off in a big way, and Meta stopped selling Portal devices last year. According to the company’s website, Meta is “committed to providing ongoing support for Meta Portal Owners,” but “supported features will change over time.” And net week the company could be ending support for one of the key features that made the Portal stand out: messaging.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

KDE Plasma 6 will default to double-clicking on files and folders to open them by default, matching the default behavior of GHOME (and Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS). Users who prefer a single-click can still change the setting though. One big reason for the change? Some popular GNU/Linux distributions that shipped with KDE Plasma were already enabling double-click-to-open by default.

Maemo Leste celebrates its fifth birthday, and a whole bunch of updates (and progress updates) related to KDE, Sailfsih OS, Ubuntu Touch, GNOME, and Sailfish OS, among other things.

Bodhi Linux 7.0 released two years after version 6.0. It’s an Ubuntu-based operating system with the Moksha desktop environment (formed from Enlightenment). There’s a new s76 release with cutting-edge kernel and many other updates.

Microsoft is holding an event on September 21, and it’s likely that the company will use it to launch a Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Go 4, and Surface Laptop Studio 2.



First look at the Find My Device network coming to Android, which can be enabled for high-traffic areas only, all areas, or not at all (you can optionally still locate offline devices using most recent stored locations).

