The Freewrite Traveler is a portable writing machine that first launched about 5 years ago. It’s basically a digital typewriter designed for distraction-free writing. It doesn’t have a web browser, a color display, or apps. It lets you type documents on a full-sized keyboard while looking at an E Ink display, and back up those documents to the cloud.
But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be more interesting to look at. So Freewrite has launched a new Freewrite Traveler Ghost Edition that swaps the usual black and white case for a “clear body with transparent keys.”
This is a limited edition device that sells for $599, which is $100 more than the list price for the standard Freewrite Traveler (and $150 higher than the sale price for that model, which is currently on sale for $449). What do you get for the extra money? A clear case. That’s pretty much it.
Microsoft is rolling out a preview of a new “Energy Saver” mode for Windows 11 PCs to Insiders on the Canary channel. Available from Settings or Quick Settings, it limits “some background activities” to extend battery life and reduce power consumption.
Microsoft might be the latest company working on a tool for using Android phones as PC webcams. Code in the Microsoft Phone Link app suggests it’s in the works, although it may be limited to certain phones.
The new Loongson 3A6000 processor based on LoongArch architecture is 4-core, 8-thread chip with DDR4-3200 support that matches an Intel Core i5-14600K in instructions-per-clock when both are running at 2.5 GHz (but trails in real-world performance ).
While the idea itself may have a limited use case as Chris K. suggests, I think a large problem is the price. It’s seems expensive for what you are getting.
The transparent key caps make it kind of harder to read the letters even though in practice it doesn’t affect touch typing, but I still think they’d do well to offer the transparent one with the key caps from the non transparent one as an option.
I can’t imagine it has much of an audience in the first place. The Freewrite devices are so absurdly niche… Not just distraction-free writing, but distraction-free writing only in one direction with no ability to edit or jump around. It was clearly designed by someone who has a very, VERY specific writing style (stream of consciousness now, edit later), and it never crossed that person’s mind that other writers could use a different process.
If it was something more like a Kindle screen coupled with an Alphasmart Neo… Something I could use at a park on a sunny day, and that could jump around easily from paragraph to paragraph or chapter to chapter, I would have bought one right away.