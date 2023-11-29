The Freewrite Traveler is a portable writing machine that first launched about 5 years ago. It’s basically a digital typewriter designed for distraction-free writing. It doesn’t have a web browser, a color display, or apps. It lets you type documents on a full-sized keyboard while looking at an E Ink display, and back up those documents to the cloud.

But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be more interesting to look at. So Freewrite has launched a new Freewrite Traveler Ghost Edition that swaps the usual black and white case for a “clear body with transparent keys.”

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

This is a limited edition device that sells for $599, which is $100 more than the list price for the standard Freewrite Traveler (and $150 higher than the sale price for that model, which is currently on sale for $449). What do you get for the extra money? A clear case. That’s pretty much it.

Microsoft is rolling out a preview of a new “Energy Saver” mode for Windows 11 PCs to Insiders on the Canary channel. Available from Settings or Quick Settings, it limits “some background activities” to extend battery life and reduce power consumption.

Microsoft might be the latest company working on a tool for using Android phones as PC webcams. Code in the Microsoft Phone Link app suggests it’s in the works, although it may be limited to certain phones.

The new Loongson 3A6000 processor based on LoongArch architecture is 4-core, 8-thread chip with DDR4-3200 support that matches an Intel Core i5-14600K in instructions-per-clock when both are running at 2.5 GHz (but trails in real-world performance ).

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.