System76 has been selling PCs that ship with Linux pre-installed for years. But for most of that time the company has worked with third-party manufacturers. A few years ago System76 announced plans to establish its own factory in Denver. Since then, the company has begun building its own desktops and keyboards.

Now the company’s CEO says the first System76 laptop built in-house is on the way, and he’s posted pictures of an aluminum LCD panel that he says will be part of the upcoming notebook.

Google Drive has implemented a limit on the number of files users can store, which means that even if those files take up less disk space than you’re paying for (or get for free). But Google hasn’t officially announced this new limit.

Without notice, Google recently rolled out a 5-million file limit on Google Drive users, even if they didn’t use up all their available disk space. The move was unsurprisingly not popular. Now Google has removed the cap.

Microsoft’s new Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock works with the Surface pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio… as well as any other USB 4 or Thunderbolt 3/4 device. The $300 dock supports 96W pass-through power 2.5 GbE Ethernet & 2 x 4K displays (but it has no DisplayPort or HDMI ports).

The final build of Ubuntu Touch based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, the operating system is rolling out for dozens of supported phones and tablets.

