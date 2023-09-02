Microsoft is pulling the plug on WordPad, the basic word processor that’s been included in Windows for more than two decades. The company has added the app to its list of deprecated features, saying it is “no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows.”

In other recent tech news from around the web, details about AMD’s next-gen mobile processors have started to leak, Lenovo has unveiled the first gaming laptop with an integrated liquid cooling system, and Honor is showing off a concept folding phone that’s also a fashion accessory thanks to a purse-like design.

Microsoft WordPad is not long for this world. Microsoft has ended development of the basic word processor/document viewer app and will remove it from future releases of Windows. It’s been around since Windows 95.

While the company recommends Notepad for viewing and editing plain text (.txt) files, and Microsoft Word for rich text documents (.rtf and .docx), there are plenty of other alternatives. Personally I use NotePad++ as a feature-rich alternative to Notepad, and LibreOffice as a free and open source alternative to Word and other Microsoft Office apps, but if you’re just looking for a lightweight word processor, AbiWord is a also a pretty good option.

The new Lenovo Legion 9i 16″ 8th-gen gaming laptop is the first with a self-contained liquid cooling system. Other features include a 3200 x 2000px. 165 Hz mini LED display, Core i9-13900HX CPU, RTX 4090 graphics, and 99.99 Wh battery.

AMD Ryzen 8050 “Strix Point” mobile processor leak suggests up to 12 cores (4 x Zen 5 + 8 x Zen5C) and up to 16-core RNDA 3.5 graphics with 28-54 watt TDP.

The Honor V Purse concept phone is actually one of the more interesting approaches I’ve seen for turning a tech gadget into a fashion accessory. I just don’t know where you’d store your keys.

