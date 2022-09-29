Microsoft made a bunch of changes to the Windows user interface when the company launched Windows 11 last year. And some of those changes, which were designed to simplify the UI, actually made it harder to perform some actions.

Now Microsoft is starting to roll back one of the more annoying changes. Starting with the latest Windows 11 Insider dev channel preview build, you can once again right-click on the taskbar to bring up a shortcut for the Windows Task Manager.

Microsoft brings back right-clicking the Taskbar to open the Task Manager on Windows 11 with Insider Preview Build 25211 (Dev Channel). Other updates include support for rearranging System Tray icons, some Widget settings tweaks and bug fixes. https://t.co/QP0kwXynLc pic.twitter.com/XmOYryhcA6 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 29, 2022

Now if the company would just let us have the full right-click context menu back for Explorer.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Evan Blass leaks some more pictures of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro ahead of next week’s launch, when Amazon unveiled the 3rd-gen Fire TV Cube yesterday, the company also unveiled a new Alexa Voice Remote Pro. But it doesn’t come standard with the Fire TV Cube and if you add one to your purchase it doesn’t replace the standard remote… you just get two remotes.

And Swedish design and audio gadget company Teenage Engineering has made a name for itself by offering a line of synthesizers. But the company’s latest product is a lot more analog… it’s a portable record player and record maker that measures just 6.3″ x 5.9″ x 3.5″.

Teenage Engineering’s Record Factory is a compact $149 plays and *makes* 5 inch vinyl records. It’s super cool… and kind of pointless. You can only record 3-4 minutes of mono audio per side of a 5 inch record, and a 10-pack of blanks costs $20. https://t.co/kakYNyj1kU — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 29, 2022

Fire TV Cube 3 comes with Amazon’s Smart TV remote and bundling the Alexa Voice Remote Pro gets you two remotes https://t.co/tUD1Q61cC6 — AFTVnews (@AFTVnews) September 28, 2022

