Ever find yourself clicking on a video in your web browser only to discover that it’s a blocky, low-res video that was uploaded over a decade ago, when displays, cameras, and internet connections weren’t really good enough to make HD video on the web a thing yet?

Microsoft is taking aim at low-res video on the web by bringing AI upscaling to the Edge web browser. The company calls its tech Video Super Resolution, and it’s available for testing now in Canary Channel builds of the Microsoft Edge web browser (version 109).

It’s enabled automatically for about 50% of users who meet the minimum system requirements (you’ll need a pretty recent NVIDIA or AMD graphics card). But other users can enable the feature manually by toggling the edge://flags/#edge-video-super-resolution flag. It’s a power-hungry feature though, so if you’re using a laptop it will need to be plugged in.

Microsoft is bringing AI video upscaling to the Edge browser to make low-res video look better. DRM-free video below 720p resolution (but above 192 x 192 pixels) is supported, but anything with Widevine, PlayReady, or similar DRM protection won’t be upscalable. Available now in the Edge Canary channel, NVIDIA RTX 20 series or AMD RX5700 or better GPU required.

The VisionFive 2 is the first $100-ish single-board PC with a quad-core RISC-V processor and integrated graphics. But it’s very much aimed at early adopters: the hardware is reasonably capable, but software support is still in the early stages. Performance and functionaly may get better over time, but there’s no guarantee.

Free and open source Android app repository F-Droid has released a new client app for Android that uses far less data to update the repository info, saving space and bandwidth by only updating what’s changed since the last time.

We designed a case for @FrameworkPuter‘s Mainboards, which make lovely little servers, and are thinking about selling a DIY kit for you tinkerers out there. They can sit on your desk or hang on your wall. What do ya think? Should we make a small run of these? pic.twitter.com/fTQQb6qTyf

— NativePlanet (@NativePlanetIO) February 28, 2023

It is time for a new Maui Release. MauiKit Frameworks, Maui Apps, and Maui Shell have a new version, coming with new features, bug fixes, and much more…

You can find out what’s new in here:https://t.co/h8VKTL2fxx#mauikit #mauishell #mauiproject@kdecommunity @Nitrux_NX pic.twitter.com/LzUeFoYHIf

— Maui Project (@maui_project) March 3, 2023

