Facebook is making a big bet on the “Metaverse” by changing the name of its parent company to Meta and going on a hiring spree, for better or worse. But the company doesn’t expect those moves to pay off for years.

In the meantime, the company does continue to offer the most popular VR headset around, likely due to a combination of strong features and affordable pricing. But that pricing? It’s about to go up. Meta has announced it’ll raise the starting price of a Meta Quest 2 VR headset to $400 starting August 1, 2022.

I guess the good news is that the price hike is a pretty good indication that the Meta Quest 2 will stick around for a while, which means if you pick one up for $299 this week, while you still can, it’ll probably be supported for years to come, even as Meta prepares to launch a pricier, more powerful headset aimed at professional users later this year.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Dell is giving up on offering software that allows you to connect a smartphone with your PC (but Microsoft has Android users covered, and Intel may have an Android & iOS solution on the way). Details about the cameras on the upcoming Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Tablet have leaked. And MangoPi’s crowdfunded single-board PC with a RISC-V processor is beginning to ship.

    1. So why are you wasting your time if that’s your stance on the internet (that’s why you mentioned it)?

    2. No, I doubt it’ll ever be possible to build such a device as described. I think they just want to create more spaces to put ads, and by ads I mean orders that they’re better off if you follow than if you don’t.
      Possibly eventually developing into orders that you’re better off if you follow than if you don’t, if some of their ad customers get their way.

