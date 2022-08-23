Apple’s Self Service Repair program debuted in April, allowing iPhone users to fix their own devices by purchasing genuine replacement parts, accessing official repair manuals, and even renting the equipment Apple uses to fix phones. Now Apple is expanding the program to cover recent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops as well.

Apple recently debuted a Self Service Repair program that lets users purchase genuine Apple parts and tools, rent equipment & access repair guides for iPhones. Now it’s expanding to include MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops with M1 chips. https://t.co/0WCma9EJrJ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 22, 2022

In other recent tech news from around the web, there’s a new RISC-V processor coming soon that features an integrated GPU, a neural processing unit, and digital signal processors for audio and video. A developer has released an updated version of an app that allows you to do more with the cover screen on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, adding support for the new Flip4. And you no longer need a Facebook account to use a Meta Quest VR headset. You do need an account, but now it can be a Meta account that’s not tied to a social media network.

CoverScreen OS is a third-party app for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones that brings additional features to the cover display including an app launcher and ability to run third-party apps and widgets on the small display, plus more. Now works with the Flip4. https://t.co/HxSCYk4CNl — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 23, 2022

The LeapFive NB2 is a 1.8 GHz quad-core, 64-bit RISC-V processor with an unspecified 850 MHz GPU, support for 4K/60Hz video encoding and decoding, audio and vision DSPs, and a 4 TOPS neural processing unit. https://t.co/6XhzVLRa7c — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 23, 2022

CodeWeavers releases CrossOver 22, a new version of the company’s WINE-based software for running Windows apps on Linux, macOS, and ChromeOS. Changes include a redesigned UI and updated install process. https://t.co/cfiYXIGkEz pic.twitter.com/UBmpKYdGOz — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 23, 2022

As promised in July, Meta is now allowing you to login to its Quest VR headsets using a Meta account instead of a Facebook account. https://t.co/0shi6Qs114 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 23, 2022

Firefox 104 brings support for throttling when minimized to improve performance and battery life, support for subtitles when watching Disney+ in a picture-in-picture window, bug fixes, and other features. https://t.co/a4GGDCHhyb — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 23, 2022

