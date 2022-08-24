Earlier this year Apple introduced a Self Service Repair program that lets customers purchase genuine Apple parts, use official repair guides, and even rent the same equipment Apple uses to perform repairs. At launch, the company offered everything you needed to repair recent iPhones. Now Apple has expanded to cover MacBook laptops as well.

But just because Apple is offering official parts, guides, and tools for repairing your MacBook doesn’t mean that you should use them… because you could end up spending way more money than you would if you just took your laptop to a repair shop or bought third-party parts.

This week Apple expanded its Self Service Repair program to include MacBooks. Sounds good, right? But following the official guides will cost you more than using third-party methods, since battery repair kits bundle extra hardware you may not need. https://t.co/L0Ch2Ti8w2 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 24, 2022

Say you want to replace an aging battery, for example. That’s one of the most common pain points in a laptop and one of the most common repairs. But if you have a MacBook Pro, Apple won’t just sell you a battery. They’ll sell you a “Top Case with Battery and Keyboard” kit that includes replacements for parts of your notebook that might not even be broken… along with a 162 page repair manual that goes through a bunch of steps to replace them.

One would almost think Apple doesn’t actually want anyone to use of its Self Service Repair program.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Apple schedules a “Far Out” event for September 7th. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 14 family (which could include an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max). A new Apple Watch could also be unveiled. https://t.co/Nju6HWPLgJ pic.twitter.com/OdAnXqEsJM — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 24, 2022

Google-owned Fitbit has launched 3 new wearables: the $100 Inspire 3 activity tracker and $230 Versa 4 and $300 Sense 2 smartwatches. They have updated designs, new software, and some new features. But they all run Fitbit’s OS rather than Google’s Wear OS. https://t.co/2taTy3mjqD — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 24, 2022

Windows 11 preview build 25188 with more options for when to show the Touch keyboard, Windows Terminal as the default terminal app, and… the beginning of a test of ads in Microsoft Store search results. pic.twitter.com/N1v3NsfXZN — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 24, 2022

Google has finally become a top 5 phone maker in North America thanks to 230% year-over-year growth, driven by the Pixel 6 series (and heavy marketing). But with just 2% market share, Google is still well behind Apple Samsung. https://t.co/fOcD5QZFTo — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 24, 2022

