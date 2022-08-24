Earlier this year Apple introduced a Self Service Repair program that lets customers purchase genuine Apple parts, use official repair guides, and even rent the same equipment Apple uses to perform repairs. At launch, the company offered everything you needed to repair recent iPhones. Now Apple has expanded to cover MacBook laptops as well.

But just because Apple is offering official parts, guides, and tools for repairing your MacBook doesn’t mean that you should use them… because you could end up spending way more money than you would if you just took your laptop to a repair shop or bought third-party parts.

Say you want to replace an aging battery, for example. That’s one of the most common pain points in a laptop and one of the most common repairs. But if you have a MacBook Pro, Apple won’t just sell you a battery. They’ll sell you a “Top Case with Battery and Keyboard” kit that includes replacements for parts of your notebook that might not even be broken… along with a 162 page repair manual that goes through a bunch of steps to replace them.

One would almost think Apple doesn’t actually want anyone to use of its Self Service Repair program.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

  1. Gee apple, thanks for proving the point I was making just this morning about your whole self-repair service being designed to push the narrative that “none of our customers actually want to repair their own devices! So shut up about right to repair, it’ll never happen, and everyone hates you.”

