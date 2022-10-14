The Logitech G Cloud is a handheld gaming device designed for cloud gaming. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, it has the guts of a mid-range tablet. But since it’s designed to stream games from the cloud, you don’t need a speedy processor for a good experience. Still, the $350 list price (and $300 pre-order price) struck some folks at expensive when you can pick up a Steam Deck for as little as $399, or pay even less to add a decent controller to an Android phone.

So is the Logitech G Cloud worth it? The first reviews are in, and they’re largely pretty decent… but not exactly exuberant. The controls are said to be comfortable and the battery life is great. But the problems are that cloud gaming is a bit of a mixed bag, and even if you’re okay with its limitations, the Logitech G Cloud is a WiFi-only device, which could make it a cloud gaming console best used at home.

In other recent tech news from around the web, the AYA Neo 2 handheld game console goes up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign soon, NVIDIA’s decided to delay the launch of the 12GB version of the upcoming RTX 4080 desktop graphics card (it’ll probably eventually launch as an RTX 4070 card instead), more 13th-gen Intel Core desktop chips have leaked, and HackADay has announced the winners of a cyberdeck contest with some rather wild looking designs.

