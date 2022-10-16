The Star64 is a single-board computer with a StarFive JH7100 processor featuring four 1.5 GHz SiFive FU740 CPU cores and Imagination BXE-4-32 graphics. When Pine64 first unveiled the board this summer, the company said that efforts were underway to port GNU/Linux distributions including Debian and Fedora to run on the hardware.

Now Pine64 notes that developer Icenowy Zheng has made great strides in getting the Debian-based AOSC Linux to run on the board.

A developer has ported AOSC Linux toPine64’s Star64 single-board computer with a StarFive JH7110 64-bit RISC-V processor. It runs Linux kernel 5.15 with the xfce desktop environment, and GPU, Ethernet, PCIe, and USB 2.0 support (among other things). https://t.co/2NIqaVuJjk pic.twitter.com/RViInwttOu — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 15, 2022

There’s still some work to do. Onboard WiFi isn’t yet supported by AOSC Linux. Ethernet connections can be unreliable. And USB 3.0 isn’t working yet. But the OS image is in good enough shape that it will be pre-loaded on Star64 boards sent to developers soon.

Pine64 still hasn’t said when the Star64 will be available for purchase by the public, but the company has indicated that a board with 4GB of RAM will eventually sell for around $60, while an 8GB model will go for $80.

In other recent tech news from around the web, a company that makes a Game Boy cartridge reader for PCs has confirmed that the accessory works with Valve’s Steam Deck handheld gaming PC using the default Linux-based Steam OS software, Apple may be planning to launch an iPad dock that lets you use the company’s tablets as smart home displays, and Google’s Pixel Watch might not be the best choice for folks who want a smartwatch that doesn’t also serve as a fitness tracker – because so far there’s no way to disable the watch’s heart rate monitor.

The PinePhone Pro now supports the Megapixels camera app, allowing you to use one of the key features of a modern smartphone on this Linux phone. Suspend and resume improvements should also help with battery life. https://t.co/mGE308Fa0C pic.twitter.com/tKv5Nh2PCl — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) October 15, 2022

It’s official – enjoy your childhood cartridges, now on SteamDeck! Today we validated at the office that GB Operator and the Operator app are fully compatible with Steam OS and run impeccably on SteamDeck. This makes the experience fun and portable, we’re happy to support it 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ik4Pc6xPny — Epilogue (@meet_epilogue) October 13, 2022

Rumored Apple roadmap includes a Mac Mini with an M2 chip, Apple TV with A14 and 4GB RAM, and a tablet dock that could launch in 2023 that turns an iPad into a smart display (something Google recently announced a Pixel Tablet speaker dock could do). https://t.co/3uYw8bax6i — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 16, 2022

The Pixel Watch’s fitness features aren’t optional – there’s no way to turn off the heart rate sensor if you have privacy or battery life concerns. While Fitbit integration is a selling point, you may need to look elsewhere for a non-fitness smartwatch. https://t.co/LTl6o7Mpu2 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 15, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.