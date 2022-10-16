The Star64 is a single-board computer with a StarFive JH7100 processor featuring four 1.5 GHz SiFive FU740 CPU cores and Imagination BXE-4-32 graphics. When Pine64 first unveiled the board this summer, the company said that efforts were underway to port GNU/Linux distributions including Debian and Fedora to run on the hardware.

Now Pine64 notes that developer Icenowy Zheng has made great strides in getting the Debian-based AOSC Linux to run on the board.

There’s still some work to do. Onboard WiFi isn’t yet supported by AOSC Linux. Ethernet connections can be unreliable. And USB 3.0 isn’t working yet. But the OS image is in good enough shape that it will be pre-loaded on Star64 boards sent to developers soon.

Pine64 still hasn’t said when the Star64 will be available for purchase by the public, but the company has indicated that a board with 4GB of RAM will eventually sell for around $60, while an 8GB model will go for $80.

In other recent tech news from around the web, a company that makes a Game Boy cartridge reader for PCs has confirmed that the accessory works with Valve’s Steam Deck handheld gaming PC using the default Linux-based Steam OS software, Apple may be planning to launch an iPad dock that lets you use the company’s tablets as smart home displays, and Google’s Pixel Watch might not be the best choice for folks who want a smartwatch that doesn’t also serve as a fitness tracker – because so far there’s no way to disable the watch’s heart rate monitor.

