Motorola has been selling phones with foldable displays under the Razr brand for for the past few years. Like the classic Motorola Razr, these new phones are basically flip phones. But thanks to the flexible OLED display on the inside, when unfolded they offer the full-screen experience you’d expect from a modern Android smartphone.

They also tend to have small cover displays that can show notifications and other content when the phone is folded. And it looks like this year’s model could have the largest cover display yet.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Evan Blass has shared a set of leaked pictures of the unannounced Motorola flip/foldable, showing a cover display that really does cover most of the top panel, providing plenty of room for notifications, quick action shortcuts, and two big camera cut-outs. Since Blass currently limits who can see his tweets, here’s a link to a 9to5Google article for some additional context.

Linux 6.2 arrived this week, with experimental support for Apple’s M1 sereis processors, stable support for Intel Arc graphics, and initial open source support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics.

An unannounced Acer One 10″ tablet with a MTK MT8768 8-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, PowerVR GE8320 graphics, a 10.1 inch 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage passed through the FCC. Seems like a cheap device with WiFi 4, BT 5 and 4G LTE support.

Microsoft is rolling out a Windows 11 release preview to testers with real-time search results when you type in the taskbar search box, a touch-optimized taskbar for 2-in-1 devices, accessibility improvements, and quicker access to Studio Effects.

Firefox 110 for Android adds support for several new plugins, including Tampermonkey – which allows you to run userscripts on websites you visit to “remove, change, or add features to websites.”

