The developers behind the Asahi Linux project have been working to bring Linux to Macs with Apple Silicon for the past few years, and they’ve made a lot of progress since the early days. In a recent blog post, the team describes some of the many, many improvements they’ve made for Mac laptop and desktop computers running Apple M1 and M2 series processors.

In other recent tech news, MSI says the handheld game console it unveiled this week won’t be its last, the 11 inch tablet Lenovo introduced this week has already passed through the FCC on its way to shelves, and Google says it’s eliminating a bunch of “underutilized features from Google Assistant… although the timing of the announcement is interesting.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Fedora Asahi Remix (Linux for Apple Silicon Macs) adds HDMI support on most Macs, initial support for OpenGL 3.3, WiFi & BT improvements, camera support, Netflix and Spotify support and much more.

MSI says it’s already working on next-gen handheld gaming PCs. But unlike AYA, which puts out multiple new devices each year, MSI is taking a more Steam Deck-like approach. Don’t expect an MSI Claw 2 for at least 2-3 years.

Lenovo Tab M11 passes through the FCC with support for 4G LTE (the official announcement of this tablet with a FHD+ 90Hz display and MTK Helio G88 processor only mentioned WiFi 5 & BT 5.1 support).

After laying off hundreds of employees from its Pixel, Nest, Fitbit, and Assistant teams, Google says it’s removing 17 “underutilized” Google Assistant features to “focus on quality and reliability… making it easier to use Assistant across devices.”

