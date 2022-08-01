The MangoPi MQ Pro is an inexpensive single-board computer that looks a lot like a Raspberry Pi Zero, but which features a RISC-V processor rather than an ARM chip. So can you use it for all the same things you’d use a Raspberry Pi Zero for? Kind of.

RISC-V is a newer, less common CPU architecture and there’s not as much software optimized for it yet. But an independent developer has published a set of benchmarks that show the MangoPi MQ Pro does offer competitive performance, even if it costs a bit more and is a little harder to find in stock.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Gigabyte’s GIGAIPC subsidiary has unveiled a new 3.5 inch embedded PC board powered by an AMD Ryzen V2000 series embedded processor, Linus Torvalds used an Apple laptop with an ARM64 processor and Asahi Linux software to release Linux 5.19, and TuxPhones raises some good questions about the role of Pine64 in the open hardware space.

Benchmarks suggest the $20 MangoPi MQ Pro single-board PC with an Allwinner D1 C906 RISC-V processor is roughly comparable to a Raspberry Pi Zero W with a BCM2835 ARM11 processor, although the MangoPi MQ Pro is a bit harder to come by. https://t.co/cfnHjg2Fnp pic.twitter.com/GmDzrFDoBH — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 1, 2022

Gigabyte subsidiary GIGAIPC has introduced a new 3.5″ embedded computer motherboard with an AMD Ryzen V2718 processor, 2 SODIMM slots for DDR4 RAM, M.2 and SATA ports for storage, two Ethernet ports, and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports. https://t.co/bT5c7GIl0h pic.twitter.com/LNOY6uQss1 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 1, 2022

Linux 5.19 features prep for upcoming Intel and AMD chips, initial support for LoongArch CPU architecture & better power management for Intel Alder Lake. Linus Torvalds released it from an Apple laptop with an ARM processor & Asahi Linux software. https://t.co/vGdmk8nBYU — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 1, 2022

Pine64 has released a series of low-cost devices aimed at open source enthusiasts. But the company doesn’t actually create any software, instead relying on the community for that. And the hardware it selects isn’t always all that open source-friendly. Is that a problem? Maybe. https://t.co/w1Q3bZ4cVf — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) August 1, 2022

We are regularly releasing improvements in Phosh (the GUI) https://t.co/pNVSklHm5p — Purism (@Puri_sm) August 1, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.