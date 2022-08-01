The MangoPi MQ Pro is an inexpensive single-board computer that looks a lot like a Raspberry Pi Zero, but which features a RISC-V processor rather than an ARM chip. So can you use it for all the same things you’d use a Raspberry Pi Zero for? Kind of.

RISC-V is a newer, less common CPU architecture and there’s not as much software optimized for it yet. But an independent developer has published a set of benchmarks that show the MangoPi MQ Pro does offer competitive performance, even if it costs a bit more and is a little harder to find in stock.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Gigabyte’s GIGAIPC subsidiary has unveiled a new 3.5 inch embedded PC board powered by an AMD Ryzen V2000 series embedded processor, Linus Torvalds used an Apple laptop with an ARM64 processor and Asahi Linux software to release Linux 5.19, and TuxPhones raises some good questions about the role of Pine64 in the open hardware space.

