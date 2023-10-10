Android is an operating system that was initially designed for smartphones. But we’ve seen it adapted to support tablets, smart TVs, and even laptop and desktop computers from time to time. The latest example? Lenovo has announced a partnership with Esper to offer business customers the option of buying select Lenovo desktops with a managed version of Android pre-installed rather than a more traditional desktop operating system like Windows, Ubuntu, or Fedora.

The first such computer is an existing all-in-one PC called the ThinkCentre M70a Gen 3, which is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core processor and currently sells for $889 and up with Windows 11 Pro. There’s no word on how much an Android version will cost, but the idea is that it will be bundled with Esper’s “enterprise grade Android Device Management platform,” indicating that’s it’s really designed for business customers rather than home users.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Lenovo is partnering with Esper to ship mini PCs and all-in-one desktops with Esper Foundation for Android (a managed Android OS for enterprise customers) as an alternative to Windows. The first will be the ThinkCentre M70a 3rd-gen 21.5 inch AiO with a 12th-gen Intel Core chip, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Windows models currently sell for $1679 and up.

Leaked images of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a is nearly the same size as the Pixel 7a, but rounder corners. It’s expected to have a version of the Tensor G3 processor debuting with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

Sony introduces a PS5 redesign: the new model is 50% smaller, has 1TB of storage, and is available in a diskless “Digital Edition” or with a detachable Blu-Ray Drive. The PS5 Digital Edition is coming in November for $450, and the PS5 with Blu-Ray drive is $500. Or you can buy the drive separately for $80 if you want to add it later.

An upcoming iReader E Ink tablet with pen support could be one of the first devices with a new E Ink Carta 1300 display, which is said to have higher contrast and a faster screen refresh rate than Carta 1200, but the same 300 ppi density.

The AYA Neo Kun is one of the biggest, most powerful handheld gaming PCs to date, with an 8.4 inch display and a Ryzen 7 7840U processor with support for up to a 54 watt TDP. This in-depth review shows what it can do… and why some of it may be overkill (for now).

