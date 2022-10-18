Microsoft is rolling out a number of Windows 11 updates bringing support for new features like tabs in File Explorer and the return of old features like the ability to open the Task manager from the Taskbar. In addition to launching new iPad Pro and entry-level iPad models, Apple is now taking pre-orders for a new Apple TV 4K with a faster processor and a lower starting price. And Lenovo appears to be preparing to launch its first tablet with an E Ink display and pen support.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

