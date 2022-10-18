Microsoft is rolling out a number of Windows 11 updates bringing support for new features like tabs in File Explorer and the return of old features like the ability to open the Task manager from the Taskbar. In addition to launching new iPad Pro and entry-level iPad models, Apple is now taking pre-orders for a new Apple TV 4K with a faster processor and a lower starting price. And Lenovo appears to be preparing to launch its first tablet with an E Ink display and pen support.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Pictures of a Lenovo “Yoga Paper” tablet with an E Ink display and digital pen have popped up on Chinese social network Weibo. There’s no info regarding pricing, availability, specs, or features. https://t.co/63Q5dOAlgS pic.twitter.com/zsH2Zc1Ldx — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2022

The new Apple TV 4K features an A15 Bionic processor and support for HDR10+ as well as Dolby Vision. It comes in two versions: 64GB WiFi-only for $129 or WiFi + Ethernet with 128GB for $149. Pre-orders begin today, available starting Nov 4. https://t.co/9OqJX8iqeG — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2022

The Zotac ZBOX Pro PI336 pico is a tiny fanless PC with an Intl Celeron N6211 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. Previously available in Windows 11 or barebones configurations, there’s now a ChromeOS Flex certified option as well. https://t.co/rdyjtwqDnl — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2022

Firefox 106 is out with 18 new color options, a new look for Private Browsing mode, an option to add a shortcut to your desktop to open a Private browser tab, a PDF editor, and a Firefox View with up to 25 recently closed tabs. https://t.co/JtbSOJoEcU pic.twitter.com/6iZA5Xk1Ww — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2022

Google’s Chrome app for Android is getting a tablet-sized makeover with easier tab navigation, support for dragging and dropping images, text and links from Chrome to other apps, and support for setting desktop mode as the default for certain sites. https://t.co/JattchUXAQ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2022

Microsoft brings tabs to the Windows 11 File Explorer, along with Taskbar, sharing, and Photos improvements https://t.co/rY2rnHk44E — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2022

Windows 10 22H2 is rolling out now, with a “limited scope of new features” including support for receiving important notifications when Focus Assis is enabled. https://t.co/30xLBVAN0o — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2022

Samsung says its new LPDDR5X DRAM memory can hit speeds up to 8.5 Gbps, making it the “industry’s fastest.” It’s validated for use in mobile devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips and could also be used in automotive or data center products. https://t.co/lEKfi2gIg7 pic.twitter.com/CNkjSXeztn — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2022

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro support face recognition… but only for unlocking the display. For mobile payments and secure app sign-ins, you’ll need a fingerprint, pin, or password. https://t.co/wrobdf0239 pic.twitter.com/DQ2ZslswLN — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 17, 2022

The Logitech G Cloud is designed for cloud gaming… and apparently it shows. While you can theoretically install any Android game, it doesn’t have the horsepower to handle downloaded games as well as it does streaming ones. https://t.co/lq7eBuuCX8 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 17, 2022

Netflix is exploring cloud gaming as a possible way to expand beyond the mobile games it already offers (not to mention video streaming). https://t.co/CIg5yIZSDI — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2022

