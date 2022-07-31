The Lenovo Legion Y700 is an Android tablet designed for gamers, with an 8.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 120 Hz LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage. It launched in China in February and started shipping globally (via third-party sellers) in April.

Now Lenovo has introduced a new “Ultimate Edition” model in China. It has… the same specs, but comes with a fancy new glass back available in “ice white” or “glare blue” color options and a color changing effect.

In other recent tech news from around the web, the developers who took over Winamp a few years back are inching toward releasing version 5.9 of the classic Windows music player, more pictures of Samsung’s next-gen foldables have leaked two weeks ahead of launch, HP put an emoji key on one of its newest laptops, and a new DIY keyboard project featuring custom… everything, looks pretty cool.

