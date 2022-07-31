The Lenovo Legion Y700 is an Android tablet designed for gamers, with an 8.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 120 Hz LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage. It launched in China in February and started shipping globally (via third-party sellers) in April.

Now Lenovo has introduced a new “Ultimate Edition” model in China. It has… the same specs, but comes with a fancy new glass back available in “ice white” or “glare blue” color options and a color changing effect.

In other recent tech news from around the web, the developers who took over Winamp a few years back are inching toward releasing version 5.9 of the classic Windows music player, more pictures of Samsung’s next-gen foldables have leaked two weeks ahead of launch, HP put an emoji key on one of its newest laptops, and a new DIY keyboard project featuring custom… everything, looks pretty cool.

Winamp 5.9 RC1 Build 9999 brings improvements to Windows 11 compatibility, VP8 support, and other improvements and fixes, but drops support for OSes older than Windows 7. Most changes are under the hood though, laying groundwork for new features to come. https://t.co/uEaRf99Vir pic.twitter.com/boHKXEck39 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 31, 2022

Allwinner’s new H618 processor features four 1.5 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores, Mali-G31 MP2 graphics, 1MB L2 cache, and support for cheap Android TV boxes running Android 12. It appears to be a very modest update over the H616. https://t.co/2uswYyMBMo — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 31, 2022

This custom modular keyboard has mechanical switches, custom circuitry that allows any number of keys to be pressed at once, a multi-function knob, and an E Ink display for status info. Hardware and software source is coming soon. https://t.co/6g7yHnryXk — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 29, 2022

HP’s Pavilion Plus is an affordable 14 inch notebook with up to a 90 Hz OLED display, Intel Alder Lake-U, -P, or -H processor options, and optional discrete graphics. One other feature? An emoji button on the keyboard that opens the Win11 emoji keyboard. https://t.co/9njMwVTZ4H — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 29, 2022

A gallery of Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 pictures revealed by @evleaks about two weeks ahead of an official launch. The designs aren’t exactly a big departure from the previous-gen, but you can get a look at the screens, cameras, and color options. https://t.co/YD5gFXFkpX — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 29, 2022

#RISCV HydraUSB3 board is open source and supports high-speed protocols (WCH CH569)https://t.co/WSFnqA9H3e — Lup Yuen Lee 李立源 (@MisterTechBlog) July 31, 2022

