The Playdate handheld gaming device with a 1-bit display and a hang crank on the side is a cute and quirky device that’s very different from some other handhelds. But it’s also been a lot harder to actually get your hands on.

Playdate began taking pre-orders in mid-2021 and finally began shipping the handheld almost a year later. Since then the company has shipped over 70,000 units. But customers who placed order had to wait months for their Playdate to arrive. Now the company is actually able to ship units to customers within a few days of their order… at least when the $199 handheld is in stock (which it is now).

The company says it has a limited number of devices in stock. Customers who place an order when inventory is lower may have to wait a little longer to get their Playdate, but wait times should be a lot shorter moving forward.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Mozilla is laying off people and scaling back some non-core products (including one that launched just last week), Nothing’s next phone launches in early March (and the company has released a developer kit that will let third-party apps tap into the LED lights on the back of its phones), and the developers of Ubuntu Touch have announced planned changes to their release schedule.

Mozilla is laying off 60 people (about 5% of its employees) and killing or scaling back some products like VPN, Relay (email obfuscation), Hubs (3D virtual world) and Mastodon while continuing to focus on Firefox.

The first Android 15 Developer Preview release could be coming as soon as Feb 15. A stable release isn’t likely before this fall, but once Google begins releasing builds to devs and beta testers, we’ll start to get an idea of what to expect.

Nothing releases a Glyph Developer Kit that will enable third-party apps to tap into the LED lights on the back of the company’s phones for custom lighting effects.

Nothing Phone (2a) launches March 5, but it will only be available to customers in the US through a limited “developer program.” Specs and design haven’t been confirmed yet, but expect a cheaper alternative to the Phone (2).

Starting with Ubuntu Touch 24.04, the UBPorts team plans to move from a semi-rolling release schedule to a fixed release schedule with feature updates every 6 months and point releases every 2 months for bug fixes and security patches.

