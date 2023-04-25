It’d be easy to take one quick look at the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC and conclude that it was heavily influenced by Valve’s Steam Deck… or maybe some of the many other handhelds launched in recent years by lesser known companies. But Asus says it’s actually been working on its handheld for the past five years. And as it’s getting ready to launch the ROG Ally, it’s showing off some of those early prototypes.

The folks at PC Gamer got a look at some, and confirmed that while Asus was always planning to release a handheld, the company may have accelerated its timeline following the success of the Steam Deck. And Engadget Chinese got a look at some of those early prototypes in person at an event in China.

Asus isn’t the only major PC maker that’s been toying with the idea of stuffing a gaming PC into a handheld form factor. Dell showed off a strikingly similar device a called the Alienware Concept UFO at CES in January, 2020. But Dell’s handheld never moved past the concept stage (or at least it hasn’t yet), while Asus is planning to officially launch the ROG Ally on May 11, 2023.

Asus says it’s been working on handheld gaming PC for 5 years before announcing the ROG Ally. While it would have eventually been released no matter what, the timeline was moved up due to the Steam Deck. Here are some early prototypes.

The Marvel Comics apps for iOS and Android is shutting down June 2. Comics you’ve purchased will be accessible in the Marvel Unlimited app without an MU subscription, but iOS users will need to link the Marvel app to a Marvel account before June 2. Android users won’t need to do anything, since a Marvel account was already required to login to the Marvel Comics app for Android.

Kodi 21 “Omega” Alpha 1 is now available. It’s the first build to use FFmpeg 6.0 for media playback, but that could bring some bugs so this is best for early adopters & testers. Also brings some improvmeents for Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, and Windows.

Opera One is a redesigned web browser coming to Windows, Mac, and Linux later this year. An early access preview is available now, and the developers at Opera say it has a modular, customizable user interface and new tab grouping options, among other things.

