Microsoft plans to continue supporting Windows 10 through 2025, after which the company expects users to move to Windows 11 (or Windows 12, if you believe the rumors). But if you have an older PC, you might not be able to upgrade the operating system due to stricter system requirements for Windows 11.

And that means that hundreds of millions of computers that are still perfectly usable could stop receiving software and security updates in a few years, making it increasingly risky to continue using them. Sure, some folks might use that as an excuse to upgrade to newer hardware… but the Public Interest Research Group (or PIRG), is calling on Microsoft to extend the support date for Windows 10 so that users aren’t forced to choose between sacrificing security or buy a new PC, effectively turning their existing hardware into eWaste.

Of course, there’s another option: replace Windows 10 on your old PC with an up-to-date operating system. There are plenty of GNU/Linux distributions that will run perfectly well on hardware that doesn’t support Windows 11. But let’s be honest, while some users will certainly see Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, or Debian as a viable alternative (or upgrade) to Windows, most personal and business users aren’t going to go that route.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

PIRG delivered a petition with 20K signatures to Microsoft, calling on the company to extend the support lifespan of Windows 10, which is currently set to end in 2025. An estimated 400 million computers in the wild are ineligible for Win11 upgrades.

As promised, Microsoft has begun rolling out a Windows 11 update that lets users with a pen-enabled device use a stylus to write in any field that supports text input by converting handwriting to text.

Intel confirms that Meteor Lake chips have been shipping to PC makers for weeks, which means we could see laptops powered by the next-gen processors on or around the Dec 14 launch date.

Intel’s 14th-gen Core processor family is divided into Raptor Lake Refresh and Meteor Lake chips. The latter is mobile-only while the former is mostly for desktops. But it looks like there could be at least one Raptor Lake Refresh mobile chip on the way.

