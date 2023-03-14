Yesterday we saw hands-on photos of the Google Pixel 7a, a mid-range phone that Google hasn’t even announced yet. Today we’ve got a whole bunch of additional Pixel leaks.

WinFuture reports that the Pixel 7a and the long-awaited Google Pixel Fold could go on sale in Europe as soon as the second week of June (it could also be available in the US around the same time, but WinFuture’s sources are based in Europe). And OnLeaks and SmartPrix have obtained CAD designs for the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro, giving us an idea of what Google’s next-gen flagship could look like when it arrives this fall.

The Google Pixel Fold will allegedly go on sale in June. Expected to have a folding design with a big internal display and a smaller cover display, WinFuture reports it will come in two colors and features 256GB storage. The Pixel 7a is expected to be available with 128GB of storage.

This first-look at the unannounced Google Pixel 8 Pro comes from renders made from leaked CAD files, and show a similar camera bar to the Pixel 6 and 7 series, but there’s an additional sensor on this model. The display is also flat rather than curved.

Mozilla’s Total Cookie Protection for Firefox blocks cross-site trackers. First introduced in 2021 for desktop, Mozilla enabled it by default for Windows, Mac and LInux last year. Now it’s also available in Firefox for Android.

Rumor has it that Google has been slow to introduce AI into search for fear of cannibalizing its search advertising business. So it makes sense that one of the first places Google is rolling out public testing of its generative language model is Google Docs for paying customers.

Google Play Games on PC is expanding to Japan and parts of Europe and adding some new games and Google is also making it easier for developers to make sure their games support the service.

